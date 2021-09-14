North Farmington seniors post clever character ID photos

North Farmington High seniors took to social media this week with a tradition that has become an annual social media sensation.
From Alice in Wonderland to Jesus, students dressed in character for their last student ID badge photos. The long-standing practice took Twitter by storm in 2018.
Here are some of this year’s entries (and one on TikTok) under the #NFID22 hashtag:
Have a blessed day 🙏 #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/16OYgcAXhx
— Francis Dally (@FrancisDally123) September 14, 2021
we aren’t next to each other in the alphabet for nothing #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/3EbBVPBCp1
— hannah schryer (@hannahschryer) September 14, 2021
"My Spidey senses are tingling" #NFID22 #Marvel pic.twitter.com/Nm44AstHLJ
— Michael (@Michael_Davis04) September 14, 2021
Oooh, no, Harry, remember your tea leaves! #NFID22 @arushishah_ @EmmaWatson pic.twitter.com/xNgwXR8vPo
— Lucky (@Ilakiyarrr) September 14, 2021
“Are you ready to be the face of Kwikki Chikki?” #NFID22 @nfhs2022 pic.twitter.com/Reablxkzvx
— Grace Garnett (@gracegarnettt) September 14, 2021
#nfid22 Heart been broke so many times I don’t know what to believe 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/5tmNXbAv5U
— Jay (@ohthatsjay2k) September 14, 2021
“oh dear, i do wish i hadn’t cried so much!” #nfid22 @Disney pic.twitter.com/NwQGabnXVj
— emma (@emmaanzivino) September 14, 2021
Ummm I- I’m really just filling in… #NFID22 #monique #kimpossible @TheShadeRoom @ravensymone pic.twitter.com/JkgihBySGF
— Issa (@adorbez_issa) September 14, 2021
#NFID22 “It ain’t about how hard you hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward” @TheSlyStallone pic.twitter.com/c96fC2eR9z
— Jake Toma (@JakeToma3) September 14, 2021
We The Best Music, Anotha One For The Kids In Back, WE THE BEST!!! @djkhaled #NFID22 #Wethebest #blessed #number1 pic.twitter.com/PJZa0OnoeS
— Brandon Sheena (@brandonsheena23) September 14, 2021
Zoinks Scoob! #NFID22 @warnerbros pic.twitter.com/5fkno7UT5F
— Bailey Sayer (@BaileySayer03) September 14, 2021
I may not be a very good boyfriend, but I'm a damn good babysitter. #NFID22 @Stranger_Things @strangerwriters @joe_keery @GatenM123 pic.twitter.com/m5nySEc1e4
— Eli (@eliworthing) September 14, 2021
“I don’t even know why u girls bother at this point likee give it up”🙄💁🏽♀️ #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/fNAkLLwq8Z
— Nikki (@imnikkii_) September 14, 2021
“You will rue this day!” #nfid22 @reedalexander @iCarly pic.twitter.com/DMuHd1t0XX
— Matthew Kornspan (@kornyk4) September 14, 2021
Jesse we need to pass this class for graduation. #nfid22 @nfhs2022 @BryanCranston pic.twitter.com/c1KbO4hAYm
— bread bread (@BBourgoise) September 14, 2021