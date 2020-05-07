North Farmington senior wins construction competition

North Farmington High senior Lamia Tank recently earned first place at the North American Women in Construction (NAWIC) Annual Design Competition, with her design of a welcome center for a battleship docked in Ohio.

Tank competed against high school students from across southern Michigan. After winning in Lansing, she moves on to the Midwest Regional Competition.

In 2018, Tank took third place at the State Competition in the design category. She has also won other Michigan Industrial Technology Education Society (MITES) regional and state awards.

This marks the fourth year that a student from North Farmington has won the NAWIC competition.

“Lamia looks forward to this competition every year,” said architecture and engineering teacher Amy Porter. “She is a very motivated student who actually gets started with her design and planning in the late summer when the design requirements are announced.”

“I am honored to have won,” Tank said. “Most of all, I am grateful for the opportunity through the NFHS architecture program and my mentor, Amy Porter. I enjoy pouring myself into the projects and it is rewarding to see the outcomes. I have learned a lot from the program and I hope to carry what I have learned into the future.”

Tank plans to attend the University of Michigan this fall to pursue a degree in either architecture or engineering, or a blend of the two.