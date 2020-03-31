North Farmington senior wins Coca-Cola scholarship

North Farmington High senior Jessica Goldberg has been awarded a 2020 Coca-Cola $20,000 college scholarship.

As a member of the 32nd class of Coca-Cola Scholars, Goldberg not only exemplifies superior leadership, service, and academics, but is also a change agent positively affecting others in the community. She is one of 150 recipients selected from among 93,075 U.S. applicants.

In addition to receiving college scholarships, the new class of Coca-Cola Scholars will join alumni in events and projects like the 2018 Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Summit, a post-hurricane clean-up in Houston, and the fourth year of a coaching program that partners seasoned alumni with first-year scholars as they transition to college.

To learn more, visit coca-colascholars.org.