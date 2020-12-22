North Farmington senior named Coca-Cola Scholar semi-finalist

North Farmington High School senior Juliette Quenioux has been named a semifinalist in the 2021 Coca-Cola Scholars Program.

She joins 1,609 high school seniors chosen from a pool of 99,403 applicants based on academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated in school and within community activities.

Quenioux said she is, “very excited about being named a semifinalist! It’s a wonderful opportunity for me.”

She moves onto the next round of the selection process, during which an independent selection committee will review the applications and select 250 Regional Finalists by the end of January to participate in online interviews. One hundred and fifty Coca-Cola Scholars will be named in March to receive a $20,000 college scholarship and participate in the Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Development Institute facilitated by program alumni.

With the addition of the 2021 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 6,450 Coke Scholars nationwide with more than $75 million in scholarships over the course of 33 years.

“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students but also lifts up those around them,” Jane Hopkins, President of the Foundation, said in a press release. “The Coca-Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve, and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is proud to be a part of that commitment.”

Learn more at coca-colascholarsfoundation.org.