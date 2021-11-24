North Farmington senior invited to present at cyber conference

North Farmington High senior Jacob Marchionda is one of six students across the United States invited to present virtually next month on a K12 Student Panel at the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) K12 Cybersecurity Conference.

Held December 6-7, the conference supports growing the cybersecurity workforce of the future.

In his junior year, Marchionda won a scholarship via the CyberStartAmerica cyber game, and has been an active member as team captain for the CyberPatriot Career & Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for the last two years.

“Jacob has been a stellar student in our Cybersecurity program,” cybersecurity teacher Jason Canfield said. “He has come a long way, and I am sure he will continue on his cyber/IT professional journey through his college years.”

The NICE K12 cybersecurity conference gathers educators and cyber professionals for a summit on the current trends, data points, and key topics for K-12 instruction.

Reported by Farmington Voice