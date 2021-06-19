North Farmington senior earns Sutton Foster finalist spot

North Farmington High 2021 graduate Maryanna Lauter recently earned the opportunity to represent her school in the prestigious Sutton Foster Awards.

The awards celebrate artistic achievement in a Michigan high school musical theatre production or audition. Lauter was among 45 finalists in the competition, with a song from “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

Lauter plans to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre this fall at Marymount Manhattan College in New York City.

Learn more about the Sutton Foster Awards, named after Michigan’s own Broadway star and two-time Tony Award winner: whartoncenter.com/education-engagement/sutton-foster-awards.