North Farmington senior among state’s top youth volunteers

North Farmington High School senior Jessica Goldberg, founder of a nonprofit that supports siblings of those with mental health and developmental or cognitive differences, has been honored among Michigan’s top youth volunteers.

Goldberg recently received a Prudential Spirit of Community Award; the nationwide program honors young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism.

As a state honoree, Goldberg will receive $1,000, an engraved silver medallion, and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., where she will join top honorees from other states and the District of Columbia for four days of national recognition events.

Goldberg‘s organization, Sib4Sib, provides siblings with support groups, social events, networking opportunities, advocacy, and other resources. To date, the organization has raised almost $200,000 to offer those programs and services free of charge.

“Siblings are just as affected by the ups and downs of their atypical home environment but have historically lacked resources and support,” Goldberg said. “Sib4Sib has filled this void.”

As Goldberg heads off to college, Sib4Sib has hired Breanne Ott, a non-profit professional, to take over the executive director position.

Goldberg will remain president of the board and plans to start a chapter of Sib4Sib at her college. She also holds leadership positions with the Teen Volunteer Corps, the Jewish Fund Teen Board, and Youth United Interfaith Camp.

As students gather in Washington, 10 will be named National Youth Volunteer Honorees of 2020, and will receive an additional $5,000 in scholarships, gold medallions, crystal trophies, and $5,000 grants from Prudential for nonprofit charitable organizations of their choice.

To learn more about Goldberg’s nonprofit, visit sib4sib.org.