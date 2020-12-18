North Farmington earns third College Success award

North Farmington High School recently received its third consecutive College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, recognizing its successful track record of preparing students for college.

North is among 2,158 schools from 29 states that have demonstrated a successful track record of graduating students who later enroll in a two- or four-year college, are ready for college-level coursework, and persist on to their second year.

“We applaud North Farmington High School for prioritizing high-quality public education and putting students on the path to bright futures,” Jon Deane, CEO of GreatSchools.org, said in a press release. “Over the past year, students, parents, teachers, and communities have relied on one another like never before. We congratulate and thank all of these individuals for their unwavering pursuit of college success for all students.”

“We are very proud that, year after year, we continue North’s long tradition of being one of the top high schools in the state at not just preparing students to get into post-secondary programs, but for ensuring they have the skills and ability to return for their second year and graduate on time with a degree or certification,” Principal Joe Greene said. “This honor recognizes all the hard work our students, staff, and administration put in, as well as the real-life benefits our students earn through those efforts.”