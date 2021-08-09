Nonprofit to honor Farmington resident Jessica Beamer

Farmington/Farmington Hills Neighborhood House, with support from the Farmington Area Goodfellows, has named Farmington resident Jessica Beamer its 2021 Dick Tupper Community Service Award winner.

The organizations will honor Beamer, a long-time volunteer locally and with international organizations, during the August 11 Neighborhood House Fundraising Gala.

As an active member of Hope Lutheran Church, Beamer formed Hope’s Alternative Christmas Fair, which allows local and national charities to share information and sell items as a fundraiser. She also organized programs that support children at risk and encourage young people to work with area homeless programs.

Beamer has also supported programs that help international refugees settle in this area.

Beamer leads Hope Lutheran’s support of Neighborhood House families at Christmas through Adopt-A-Family. She organizes food collections throughout the year and rallies volunteers to deliver Farmington Area Goodfellows gift and food deliveries.

“We are honored to present this award to Jessica,” Barbara Tupper Dresden, Neighborhood House president, said in a press release. “She genuinely demonstrates what a committed community volunteer is in our neighborhood.”

Founded by Dick Tupper as a Goodfellows affiliate, Neighborhood House has for almost 30 years provided year-round help for residents in need. A longtime Farmington resident and business owner, Tupper spent countless hours serving his community and inspiring others.

Neighborhood House presents its Fundraising Gala Garden Party on August 11, 4-6 p.m., at the Longacre House, 24705 Farmington Rd., Farmington Hills. The event will include summer refreshments and a cash bar.

Purchase tickets for a $30 suggested donation by calling the Neighborhood House office, 248-871-2848 or at the door.

All proceeds will fund Neighborhood House services, which include financial help for rent, temporary housing, utilities, food, or referral services for other locally available aid and resources. Last year, Neighborhood House provided financial help to over 250 local families.