Nominations open for 50 & Better volunteer awards

Community, Farmington, Farmington Hills, Press Release

Nominations have opened for the Farmington Area Commission on Aging and the City of Farmington Hills Special Services Department’s Adults 50 & Better Volunteer Service Awards.

Farmington Senior Volunteer Award Winners
2019 Award Winners, left to right – Robert Show, Diana Lis, Tim Surma, Rolland Walt, Nena Atkins, Von White (City of Farmington Hills)

The Gold Award (50 and older) and the Margaret Loridas Diamond Award (75 and older) are presented to honorees who are active volunteers in Farmington and/or Farmington Hills. The Community Commitment Award will recognize a community-based organization or business that goes above and beyond to serve older adults.

The Volunteer of the Year Award will be presented to active volunteers in Adults 50 & Better Division programs.

The annual Volunteer Breakfast, held each spring, will recognize all of the award winners.

Nominations must be submitted by February 21, 2020. To obtain a nomination form, visit farmlib.org/COA, call 248-473-1830, or stop by the Costick Center at 28600 W. 11 Mile Road in Farmington Hills. For more information, call Anna Durham at 248-473-1822.