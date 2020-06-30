Nominate your Hills neighbor for a beautification award

Continuing the 31-year tradition, the City of Farmington Hills Beautification Commission will once again recognize various property owners who make a special effort to create and maintain beautiful landscapes.

Awards are presented annually to businesses, offices, and subdivision or condominium entrances with attractive and well-maintained landscapes. Judges from the Beautification Commission will visit nominated sites to look for well-planned design, landscape variety, imaginative use of color, originality, and property maintenance.

Additional consideration will be given to maintenance by non-professionals and also to environmental sensitivity. Judging takes place in August.

To nominate your own or any other property, visit fhgov.com, click on the Government tab, Boards and Commissions, and Beautification Commission. Or call 248-871-2543 to have a form emailed, faxed, or mailed.

Forms are due by July 27, and winners will be honored at the 2020 Beautification Commission Awards Ceremony on October 29. (Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, alternate formats are being considered for the awards ceremony, so include your contact information on the nomination form.)

To learn more, contact Charmaine Kettler-Schmult at 248-871-2543 or ckettler@fhgov.com.