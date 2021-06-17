Nominate a Farmington Hills property for Beautification Awards

For a 32nd year, the City of Farmington Hills Beautification Commission will recognize property owners who create and maintain especially beautiful landscapes.

Businesses, offices, and subdivision or condominium entrances compete for the annual awards. Judges look for well-planned design, landscape variety, imaginative use of color, originality, and property maintenance.

Judges also consider maintenance by non-professionals and to environmental sensitivity. Judging takes place in August.

To nominate your own or another property, visit fhgov.com or call 248-871-2543 to have a form emailed, faxed, or mailed.

Nominations are due by July 8 to the City of Farmington Hills Planning Office, 31555 W. 11 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 or send it, with a photo if you wish, to ckettler@fhgov.com.

To learn more, contact Charmaine Kettler-Schmult at 248-871-2543 or ckettler@fhgov.com.