No trash pick-up and more Labor Day information

Labor Day weekend brings changes to Farmington area trash collection and some closures. Here’s what you should know:

Trash collection delayed

Trucks will not collect trash, yard waste, or recycling on Monday, September 6. All pickups happen one day later during the week, with Friday’s collection made on Saturday.

Farmington Community Library closed

Both the Farmington or Farmington Hills libraries close on Saturday, September 4 and reopen Tuesday, September 7.

Government offices closed

Farmington and Farmington Hills City Halls, the 47th District Court, and post offices will be closed on September 6. Both the Farmington and Farmington Hills post office buildings have self-service kiosks.

Farmington Farmers Market open

The Saturday market doesn’t take a holiday. It’s open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park, with vendors selling Michigan produce and products. Learn more at farmingtonfarmersmarket.com.