No injuries in early morning Farmington house fire

An early morning fire Monday heavily damaged a home on Birchwood Street (east of Farmington Road) in Farmington.

Public Safety Director Ted Warthman said officers responded to a 4:39 a.m. call reporting flames visible at the back and front of the house. A neighbor told them an elderly woman lived there; a search determined she was not at home.

Warthman said the department put out a call to Farmington Hills Fire Department for help battling the blaze. It took about 40 minutes to put out the fire, and an adjacent house suffered some siding damage, he added.

No firefighters were injured, Warthman said. Oakland County investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.