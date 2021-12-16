No changes to holiday trash collection in Farmington, Hills

Because Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on Saturdays, Farmington area residents will see no holiday trash and recycling collection changes.

You can recycle holiday cards and wrapping paper, except those with glitter or metallic decorations. Aluminum holiday cookie tins and lids may go in the recycling cart.

Place bows, ribbon, cellophane wrapping, foam packing, wires, loose plastic parts, ornaments, and strings of holiday lights in with your regular trash. You can also leave your Christmas tree at the curb for pickup.

If you’re not sure whether an item can be recycled, visit the RRRASOC Recycling Directory.

Reported by Farmington Voice