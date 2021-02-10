No change to trash pick-up on Presidents Day

While Farmington and Farmington Hills city offices will close, there’s no change to trash collection on Presidents Day, February 15.
Here’s what else you should know about the federal holiday:
- Both City Hall buildings are currently closed. Staff members will not be working on Monday.
- Post offices will close for the holiday, which means no mail delivery. The downtown Farmington and Farmington Hills branches both have self-service machines.
- Farmington Public Schools students will be on break February 15-19.
- The Farmington Community Library does not close for the holiday. The Farmington and Farmington Hills buildings are now open to patrons, with COVID-safety limitations: FARMINGTON LIBRARY REOPENS DOORS FEBRUARY 2