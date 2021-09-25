Nine FPS students named National Merit semifinalists

Nine Farmington Public Schools (FPS) students have been named among this year’s National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalists.
They are among 16,000 distinguished high school seniors who will compete for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million offered in the spring. These students move on in the competition:
Farmington High School
- Varun Agrawal
- Subhashreya Aravabhumi
- Satyak Khare
- Hammad Tanoli
- Praneet Voleti
North Farmington High School
- Jordan Manela
- Yash Mehta
- Naomi Rogers
- Nikhil Sheth
More than 1.5 million juniors in some 21,000 high schools entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.