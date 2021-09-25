Nine FPS students named National Merit semifinalists

Nine Farmington Public Schools (FPS) students have been named among this year’s National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalists.

They are among 16,000 distinguished high school seniors who will compete for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million offered in the spring. These students move on in the competition:

Farmington High School

Varun Agrawal

Subhashreya Aravabhumi

Satyak Khare

Hammad Tanoli

Praneet Voleti

North Farmington High School

Jordan Manela

Yash Mehta

Naomi Rogers

Nikhil Sheth

More than 1.5 million juniors in some 21,000 high schools entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.