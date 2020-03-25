Nightly readings keep Kenbrook families connected

A National Reading Month initiative in its second year at Kenbrook Elementary School is taking on new meaning, in light of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) closure of Michigan schools.

Last year, first grade teacher Marilyn Schumaker and Kenbrook PTA president Brandye Cobb launched a series of Facebook live events featuring Kenbrook staff reading bedtime stories on the Kenbrook PTA page throughout the month.

Schumaker was inspired by the work of Dr. Belinda George, a new principal at Homer Drive Elementary School in Beaumont, Texas, who made national news for reading bedtime stories to her students every Tuesday.

“As soon as we made the announcement to ‘tune in to hear a night-time story from one of your favorite teachers’ on our Kenbrook PTA Facebook page, people responded favorably,” Cobb said. “Our teachers and PTA are hopeful that this initiative brings a new love of books to the Kenbrook Koalas.“