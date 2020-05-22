New vendors, flowers at the Farmington Farmers Market

Look for an explosion of color at Saturday’s Farmington Farmers Market, with the return of flowers and bedding plants and nine new vendors.

Market flowers

Open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion in downtown Farmington, the May 23 market will welcome nine new vendors, with 12 returning from opening day.

You can enjoy the market “the old-fashioned way,” by walking through while following the new protocols to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Entrance and exit points are limited, and you must wear a mask in order to shop.

Market-goers will follow a marked, one-way path to visit vendors, and there are four hand-washing stations. Starting this week, families can shop together, and everyone may bring their own bags to help reduce plastic use.

There are also opportunities to pre-order and pre-pay vendors online or by phone.

Here’s this week’s list:

GROWERS

  • Beaverland Farms Detroit (formerly Brightmoor Farms)
  • Farm & Forest
  • Fusilier Family Farms
  • Goetz Family Farm
  • Great Lakes Permdynamics
  • Kapnick Orchards
  • Lake Divide Farm
  • Uhlianuk’s Specialties from the Farm (New-Heirloom tomatoes and other vegetable plants)

VENDORS

  • Baking Legends (New-cookies and mini-quick breads, face masks, market bags)
  • Chocolate Chipped Bakery (New-cookies)
  • Forest Treats
  • Golden Wheat (New-pastries, bread)
  • Great Lakes Pot Pies (New)
  • Mackinac Fish Mongers (frozen and smoked fish only)
  • People’s Pierogi
  • Rose Best (New– all-natural soaps, lip balms, other skin care products)
  • Simply Gourmet Fresh Salsa (New-salsa, tortilla chips, flavored butters)
  • Springbrook Gardens (New-plants and flowers)
  • Treat the Dog (New-dog treats, catnip toys, face masks)
  • Triple B Honey
  • U.P. Pasties

And here’s this week’s map:

Farmington Farmers Market Map 052320

Anticipating more visitors, the market is also in need of additional volunteers. Two-hour shifts are available. Sign up here: farmingtonfarmersmarket.com/Contact-Us/Volunteers-Needed.aspx

Pre-order and find more information about vendors and market practices at farmingtonfarmersmarket.com/COVID-19-Updates.aspx.

 