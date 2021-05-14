New vendors and more at Saturday’s Farmers Market

The Farmington Farmers Market opens at 9 a.m. Saturday in downtown Farmington with a dozen new vendors, music, giveaways, and more.

Here’s what you should know before you head out to the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park:

This week’s complement of 40 vendors will have booths in and around the pavilion, as well as on Market Street.

Join The Walkabouts walking club at 10 a.m. This week’s destination will be the Gov. Warner Mansion, with members of the Warnerettes parasol drill team as guest leaders. Sign up at the Information Tent or, if you already have, join the group at the compass rose in the center of Riley Park.

Mark Reitenga starts his 17th season of playing Music at the Market. A three-time Detroit Music Award finalist, he plays an energetic brand of acoustic pop/folk/rock throughout Metro Detroit. Look for him on the east side of Riley Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Nutritionist Julia Stevens offers a weekly market recipe: Perfect Roasted Asparagus, which combines our farmers’ fresh asparagus and items you can find at neighboring Fresh Thyme Farmers Market. You’ll find a copy at the Information Tent or at farmingtonfarmersmarket.com.

Enter the weekly market basket giveaway by signing up at the Information Tent. Volunteers draw a winner at noon.

Shop downtown merchants Saturday and exchange $20 in receipts for a reusable jute market bag.

Need parking? Find a map of timed/untimed lots at downtownfarmington.org.

Learn about COVID safety measures and more at farmingtonfarmersmarket.com or follow the market on Facebook.