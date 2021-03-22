New superintendent profile on Farmington board agenda

Farmington Public Schools trustees will learn on Tuesday what district residents want to see in a new superintendent.

Earlier this month, School Exec Connect met with the board and community groups, and collected responses to an online survey. Trustees hired the firm in February to find a replacement for Dr. Bob Herrera, who resigned in November.

The position has been advertised; trustees expect to interview candidates and hire in May.

Along with the new superintendent profile, the 6 p.m. Board of Education meeting agenda includes:

Recommendation to appoint Plante Moran to conduct the district’s annual audit

Purchase of 10 new school buses

Hiring John Barth as Director of Facilities Management

Approval of budget parameters and assumptions

Reconfirmation of the COVID-19 learning plan, with 20 hours of in-person instruction offered at the elementary (five days, four hours per day) and secondary levels (four full days), and a full remote option.

Following a 4 p.m. closed session to talk about collective bargaining, the 6 p.m. meeting will be cablecast on TV-10 (Spectrum cable channel 210) and live-streamed on the district’s website and youtube.com.

Trustees and support staff will meet in person at North Farmington High’s auditorium. The public can participate via WebEx, due to state-imposed restrictions on indoor gatherings. Learn how here: farmington.k12.mi.us/Page/2080.

View meeting agendas and supporting materials at meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087