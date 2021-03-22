New superintendent profile on Farmington board agenda

COVID-19, Schools

Farmington Public Schools trustees will learn on Tuesday what district residents want to see in a new superintendent.

Earlier this month, School Exec Connect met with the board and community groups, and collected responses to an online survey. Trustees hired the firm in February to find a replacement for Dr. Bob Herrera, who resigned in November.

The position has been advertised; trustees expect to interview candidates and hire in May.

Along with the new superintendent profile, the 6 p.m. Board of Education meeting agenda includes:

  • Recommendation to appoint Plante Moran to conduct the district’s annual audit
  • Purchase of 10 new school buses
  • Hiring John Barth as Director of Facilities Management
  • Approval of budget parameters and assumptions
  • Reconfirmation of the COVID-19 learning plan, with 20 hours of in-person instruction offered at the elementary (five days, four hours per day) and secondary levels (four full days), and a full remote option.

Following a 4 p.m. closed session to talk about collective bargaining, the 6 p.m. meeting will be cablecast on TV-10 (Spectrum cable channel 210) and live-streamed on the district’s website and youtube.com.

Trustees and support staff will meet in person at North Farmington High’s auditorium. The public can participate via WebEx, due to state-imposed restrictions on indoor gatherings. Learn how here: farmington.k12.mi.us/Page/2080.

View meeting agendas and supporting materials at meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087

Reported by