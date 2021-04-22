New RRRASOC game tests trash knowledge

The RRRASOC Recycling Authority recently launched an interactive way to test your knowledge of how to dispose of your trash.

Using both the web and mobile apps, you can challenge yourself about materials that range from aluminum foil to batteries, to plastic utensils. Simply drag and drop the material to the stream of your choice.

This tool will give RRRASOC insight into player decision-making and behavior. Metrics will highlight the most misunderstood materials and the streams mistakenly selected, driving specific education and promotion efforts.

Learn more and play the game at rrrasoc.org.