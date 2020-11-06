New ride service launches in Farmington, Hills

A ride-share service with headquarters and a call center in Dearborn has expanded into Farmington and Farmington Hills, promising “the safest ride experience possible.”

Founders Chairman Bilal Hashwi and CEO Basel AlYasin say Zoom Ride will fill gaps in the current ride-share marketplace by improving customer and driver safety and satisfaction, as well as increased income for drivers.

“The uniqueness of our services and safety measures supersede what is currently offered in the marketplace,” Hashwi said in a press release. “We have developed the most comprehensive ride-share app and service in the industry. We did it with input and assistance from current rideshare drivers and riders to deliver the ultimate ride experience for passengers and drivers in Farmington and Farmington Hills.”

Because of COVID-19, Zoom Ride security and safety features include:

Panic button for riders and drivers. Once the button is activated, live audio and video from inside the car are streamed to the Zoom Ride security team.

Motion-activated UVC vehicle sanitizing lights. These lights automatically turn on and off to sanitize the car between rides. These are made available to all drivers.

Sneeze guard vehicle barriers. These are made available to all drivers.

U.S.-based call center support for riders and drivers.

Masks. Zoom Ride provides free masks to all riders and drivers.

Driver Requests. Female passengers may request female drivers. A rider can add drivers to his/her favorite driver list to be dispatched to them first.

Photo IDs. Zoom Ride’s app displays photos and first names of both the driver and the rider for safety,

Schedule a Ride For a Friend or Family Member. The “Book for Other” option­ – contained within the app – allows users to book a ride for someone that doesn’t have the app, enabling smooth communication between driver and passengers.

Book by the Hour With Multiple Stops.

Language preference. Set a preferred language preference and the app will work to match riders with a driver to meet their preferences. Subject to availability.

Zoom Ride is also currently looking to hire drivers from Farmington and Farmington Hills. The company notes that drivers can earn 50 to 70 percent more than with other ride share services. Riders using code ZOOM100 can receive $100 in free ride credit.

“Within a 24-hour period, Zoom Ride drivers have the option to choose either to pay Zoom Ride a percent of their earnings – ideal for part-time drivers – or a daily driving fee and keep everything else they earn minus insurance cost, perfect for full time drivers,” said Hashwi.

For more information, visit myzoomride.com.