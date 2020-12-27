New officers join Farmington Hills Police Department

Ten new Farmington Hills Police Department officers were sworn in December 18 during a ceremony attended by family and friends in the Fire Department Station 5 vehicle bay.

These new officers are all recent graduates of metro Detroit police academies:

Officer Mark Mostek graduated from Dakota High School in 2015, then earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice at Central Michigan University. He was hired this year as a Police Service Aide. Mostek recently graduated from the Wayne County Regional Police Academy, where he earned the Code of Ethics Award, David Quinn Scholarship, Patrick O’Rourke Scholarship, Iron Man Award for Top Male in Physical Fitness, and Larry Nehasil Scholarship.

Officer Kyle Witherspoon graduated from North Farmington High School in 2014, then earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice at Western Michigan University. He was also hired in 2020 as a Police Service Aide and is a recent graduate of the Wayne County Regional Police Academy.

Officer Madison Kean graduated from Livonia Franklin High School in 2016, then earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice at Eastern Michigan University. Kean was hired in 2019 as a Police Service Aide and recently graduated from the Wayne County Regional Police Academy, where she earned the Patrick O’Rourke Scholarship and Stephen Thomas First Responders Scholarship.

Officer Jillian Booker graduated from River Rouge High School in 2004, then earned a Bachelor’s degree at the United States Naval Academy and a Master’s Degree in Nutritional Education from American University. While serving in the United States Marine Corps, she attained the rank of Captain and received an honorable discharge. Booker recently graduated from Wayne County Regional Police Academy, where she served as the Class Captain and earned the Class Leadership Award, Top Academic Award, First Place Kehrl Academic Excellence Award, Iron Woman Award for Top Female in Physical Fitness, Larry Nehasil Scholarship, Law Enforcement Education Program (LEEP) Scholarship, MCOLES Outstanding Recruit Winner, and Chief’s Award.

Officer Bradley Lavin graduated from Catholic Central High School in 2017, then earned an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice at Schoolcraft College. Lavin has worked as a Police Cadet for the City of Royal Oak, the City of Milford, and the Michigan State Police and is a recent graduate of the Oakland Community College Police Academy.

Officer Nathan Weston graduated from Gull Lake High School in 2014, then joined the United States Army. Weston served combat tours in Afghanistan prior to his honorable discharge as a Specialist. He worked as a Corrections Officer for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department until his acceptance to the police academy. He is a recent graduate of the Washtenaw Community College Police Academy.

Officer William Bornheimer graduated from Voorhies High School (New Jersey) in 2001, then earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Hospitality and Hotel Management at Michigan State University. He worked for several years as the General Manager of several hotel properties in New York City and the metro Detroit area before choosing a law enforcement career. He is a recent graduate of the Washtenaw Community College Police Academy, where he served as the Class President.

Officer Liam McCrimmon graduated from Catholic Central High School in 2015, then earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice at Bowling Green State University. He recently worked as a Security Officer for the Detroit Tigers and is a recent graduate of the Wayne County Regional Police Academy.

Officer Devin Hunt graduated from Howell High School in 2015, then earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Safety Administration at Eastern Michigan University. He is a member of the United States Army National Guard, where he attained the rank of Second Lieutenant, and is assigned to the Michigan Army National Guard 1-125 Infantry HHC. Hunt is a recent graduate of the Washtenaw Community College Police Academy.

Officer Spencer Hilden graduated from South Lyon East High School in 2013, then earned an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice at Washtenaw Community College. He previously worked for Belleville Public Schools and South Lyon Public Schools. Hilden is a recent graduate of the Washtenaw Community College Police Academy where he served as the Class Vice President.

All new officers have been assigned to the Patrol Division of the Operations Bureau where they will be subject to an intensive training and evaluation process in the Department’s Field Training program.