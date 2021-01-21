New OCC program offers manufacturing pre-apprenticeship

Students interested in a manufacturing career are invited to attend information meetings about a new pre-apprenticeship program at Oakland Community College.

The one-hour sessions will be offered via Zoom on:

Jan 27: 1-2 p.m.

Jan 28: 5-6 p.m.

Feb 10: 1-2 p.m.

Each session will discuss the no-cost program and how it can provide a career path in manufacturing with employment or an employer-sponsored apprenticeship.

Beginning on March 10, the five-week program offers basic manufacturing skills such as shop math and blueprint reading, with an opportunity to earn the OSHA 10 and MikeRowe WORKS Employability Skills certifications. Students will also participate in interview preparation, including resume writing and mock job interviews, and will receive a variety of networking opportunities with potential employers to increase their chances at a manufacturing career.

Space is limited. To register, visit occ-pre-apprenticeship-program-information-session.eventbrite.com. To learn more, write to apprenticeship@oaklandcc.edu.