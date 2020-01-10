New KickstART Gallery hosts January events

KickstART Gallery & Shop, 33304 Grand River in downtown Farmington, will host a series of new events in January:

January 15, 12 p.m. The free Classical Lunch series concert features guitarist Samad Ansari.

January 15, 7 p.m. Wednesday Night Sessions, a reading and discussion series, hosted by poet Mitchell Nobis, will feature poet Joy Gaines-Friedler and writer Stephen Mack Jones, both local residents.

January 17, 4:30 p.m. Creative F2H Meetup is a new networking event for those who work and/or play in the arts, and creative & cultural organizations and businesses in the Farmington/Hills area.

January 23, 7 p.m.: Thistle Rose Academy of Arts hosts an Open Mic Night. Bring your new poem, story, song, or other creative piece to share.

January 27, 4:30 p.m. Kids ages 7-11 are invited to join DDCdances for On the Move, a unique, multi-disciplinary dance/arts adventure. DDC Dance Artists will teach a creative dance and visual arts related workshop that brings kids together to explore movement, create dances and artwork while grooving to the beat of the music.