New KickstART Gallery exhibit shows ‘Parliament in Oils’

Former Farmington Hills Cultural Arts Supervisor Nancy Coumoundouros shares her latest works in “A Parliament in Oils: Owls, Humans and Others,” on display through July 17 at KickstART Gallery & Shop in downtown Farmington.

“Deep into the pandemic, I stumbled upon an absolutely astonishing image of an owl, and from there the series of owls took off,” Coumoundouros said in a press release. “Captivated by their drama, I simply couldn’t stop painting them; they are such breathtaking creatures and have been a joy to get to know.”

The exhibit also includes “a few other species (human and otherwise),” she added.

The gallery will host a reception with the artist on June 24, 5-8 p.m. Also, Barbara Selinger, of DDC Dances, will conduct a June 23 virtual “Moving Art” workshop at the gallery in response to the owl paintings.

To learn more and register for the workshop, visit ddcdances.org/classes.html.

A Waterford resident and Detroit native, Coumoundouros is a University of Michigan graduate. In her retirement, she has served as an art juror and lecturer, while painting on a more serious level. She especially enjoys figurative and genre work. Her inspirations include Anders Zorn, John Osler and Steve Hanks.

Coumoundouros also does commissions and an occasional fun “side jaunt” into painting theatrical scenery, such as the 12′ x 35′ “Feet of God” for “Spamalot”.

Visit KickstART Gallery & Shop, 33304 Grand River, Wednesdays, 11a.m.-3 p.m.; Thursdays, 1-8 p.m.; Fridays, 1-6 p.m.; and Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.