New Farmington restaurant to celebrate grand opening

After a month of quietly serving up tacos, burritos, and more, Masa Mexican Street Food will celebrate its grand opening on March 2.

Owner David Azar said the small restaurant, located next to Fresh Thyme in the Downtown Farmington Center, has seen a lot of foot traffic driven largely by word-of-mouth. Still, launching a business in the middle of a pandemic hasn’t been easy.

“Trying to gauge our business when we’re opening and closing constantly has been harder to plan,” said Azar. “Overall, it’s been great. The community has been really supportive so far.”

Masa’s menu is based in a kitchen where items are made from scratch. Most meats are slow baked, very tender and juicy, Azar said.

The idea for the restaurant came out of “a love for tacos and a love for Farmington,” he added.

In addition to Masa, David and his brother, Jamil, own Basement Burger Bar and 1UP Arcade on Grand River. All are open with the 25 percent occupancy restriction set by the state health department.

While there are only a few tables inside Masa, Azar said, people have used outdoor seating with the heaters provided by Farmington’s Downtown Development Authority. The plan is to continue patio seating when the weather warms up.

Grand opening specials on March 2 include $2 tacos, margaritas, and Modelo beer. Follow Masa on Facebook and Instagram for more details and a chance to win prizes. Learn more at masadetroit.com