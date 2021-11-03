New Farmington Hills staffer focuses on business

Cristia Brockway started work October 18 as the new City of Farmington Hills Director of Economic Development.

Previously Business Development Coordinator for the City of Taylor, Brockway also worked as the Administrator for the City’s Tax Increment Finance Authority, Downtown Development Authority, and Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. She marketed city-owned properties by targeting interested developers via innovative social media and real estate trade platforms.

Brockway said she prides herself on serving the needs of the local business community by researching the latest incentives, staying on top of economic trends, and keeping in close touch with current and potential business owners.

“It’s an honor to serve as the Economic Development Director for Farmington Hills,” she said in a press release. “My goal is to strengthen the diverse makeup of our business sectors by working with stakeholders to promote a strong, sustainable community with quality jobs and continued investment in Farmington Hills.”

Reported by Farmington Voice