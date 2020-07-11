New Farmington Hills restaurant eyes liquor license

Farmington Hills council members will on Monday consider approving a liquor license transfer for a new restaurant planned for the former Chef’s Table at 12 Mile and Orchard Lake Roads.

Shiangmi, LLC is requesting transfer of an escrowed 2019 Class C and SDM Licensed Business with Specific Purpose (Food), as well as Dance-Entertainment and Outdoor Service permits. The 8,000-square-foot building at 31519 W. 12 Mile Road has seating for 130.

Other items on the 7:30 p.m. electronic meeting agenda include:

An agreement with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) for a trailhead/park at the Woodspring Suites Hotel on Haggerty Road south of Nine Mile; and

A $54,690 software conversion to increase the speed of two ballot processing machines, due to an anticipated record number of absent voter ballots for the August 4 primary election.

Council members will meet via teleconference, with the meeting live-streamed at youtube.com/user/FHChannel8, broadcast live on the city’s cable channel (Spectrum – Channel 203; AT&T – Channel 99) and available the following day on the city’s website.

Information about how to participate in public comment is posted, along with the meeting agenda, at fhgov.com. For more information, call the City Clerk’s Office at 248-871-2420.