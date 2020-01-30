New Farmington Hills Police Chief focuses on community

New Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King has more than 24 years of experience with the department, including 12 years as a supervisor and executive.

King replaces former Police Chief Chuck Nebus, who retired this month after more than 40 years with the department, including 10 years as chief.

King most recently served as the Assistant Police Chief overseeing the Administrative Bureau, a position he has held since 2017. He has served as a Commander in the Administrative Bureau, as an Investigations Lieutenant, Patrol Lieutenant, Traffic Section Sergeant, and Patrol Sergeant in the Operations Bureau.

During his time with the City, Chief King has overseen the department budget, developed recruitment initiatives, implemented department-wide training focusing on Fair and Impartial Policing Practices, overseen advances in technology, and coordinated Oakland County Homeland Security training events.

“Throughout my career, I have had a strong community-based focus,” King said in a press release. “In my new role as Police Chief, I hope to work more closely with our residents and continue to honorably represent the fine men and women who serve in our Department.”

King holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Concordia University and a master’s degree in Leadership from Central Michigan University. In addition, he is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

He is a member of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police and the Oakland County Association of Chiefs of Police, and is also the Police Department liaison to the Farmington/Farmington Hills Optimist Club, Farmington Youth Assistance, the Farmington Area Interfaith Association, and serves in an advisory capacity with several other community organizations. Chief King has served as an Assistant Director at the Oakland Police Academy where he taught courses in numerous subjects including Traffic Crash Investigations and Arrest Procedures.

During his time with the Police Department, Chief King has been known for creating a supportive work environment and for encouraging the professional development of all staff members. His focus on training, modernization, and recruitment will put the City’s Police Department in a strong position going into the future.