New Farmington Hills Marriott offers safe ‘staycation’ option

A new Delta Hotels by Marriott Detroit Novi that opened last month in Farmington Hills is offering a safe option for those planning a holiday “staycation”.

Two deluxe guest rooms have been transformed into Jingle Bell Inn, available through December 30. Both are decked in holiday spirit with a decorated tree, lights, and décor. Inn guests will also receive a hot chocolate station and freshly baked cookies to enjoy while opening some gifts placed under the tree.

“We want to give people the chance to enjoy a unique holiday experience since so many holiday traditions are on pause this season,” Christopher Yerke, Vice President of Sales for Cicero Hospitality Group, said in a press release. “We know that 2020 has been a challenging year and many people have been home much more than normal. The Jingle Bell Inn will give everyone a chance to get out of the house for an evening in a safe and sanitized environment that is also festive for the holidays.”

In addition to the festive guest room, guests can enjoy the hotel’s indoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, comfortable lobby, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

To reserve a Jingle Bell Inn room, visit marriott.com/dtwdf.

Located at 37529 Grand River, on the border of Farmington Hills and Novi, the Delta Hotels by Marriott Detroit Novi opened on November 14 after completion of a year-long, $3 million renovation. It features 139 guest rooms and spacious suites, a full-service restaurant and bar concept, Founders Tavern, a full-service stand-alone specialty coffee shop, and more than 2,000 square feet of meeting and event space.