New Farmington Hills auto supplier holds Oct. 13 hiring event

MacLean-Fogg, a world-wide auto industry supplier moving to Farmington Hills, will hold a hiring event Wednesday, October 13, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., at 23400 Haggerty Rd.

Available positions range from union hourly openings to salary positions. The company offers competitive wages and benefits, 401K, and a $500 sign-on bonus for those hired during the month of October.

Founded in 1925, MacLean-Fogg offered one lock nut to North America’s railroads. Through innovative product development and selected acquisitions, the business has grown into a worldwide enterprise with facilities throughout Europe and North America and sales of nearly $900 million annually.

Home to the invention of the Stainless Steel Wheel Nut in 1968, MacLean-Fogg has continued its tradition of innovation and ingenuity continues with the production of more than 200,000,000 DecorexTM decorative capped wheel nuts and bolts every year.

The company is the leading supplier of decorative fasteners to leading OEMs in all major automotive markets around the world, as part of the MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions family.

MacLean-Fogg plans to move its Royal Oak and Troy locations to Farmington Hills. The new location will accommodate the company’s continued growth.

Learn more about MacLean-Fogg here: macleanfoggcs.com/locations/royal-oak-mi/.

