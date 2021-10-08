New Farmington gym offers free fitness classes

A gym opening in Farmington this month will offer free fitness classes through the end of the year.

The Public Gym, at 32326 Grand River, will open up its High-Intensity Low-Impact (Hi-Li) class–and there’s no “catch.” According to a press release, the gym encourages members to “imagine what you could be,” and decided with this offer to “put their money where their mouth is”:

“When you take on the challenge of becoming physically fit, you get happier, healthier, and stronger, but it also transcends the physical – it builds character…it makes you better.”

The Hi-Li class suits every fitness level and happens three times a week. To learn more, visit thepublicgym.com.

Reported by Farmington Voice