New exhibit, ‘At Home on Earth’, on display at KickstART gallery

Paintings and ceramic work by Michigan artists Nancy Kozlowski and Gail Borowski are on view at the KickstART Gallery & Shop in downtown Farmington through May 1.

A Detroit native now living in Royal Oak, Kozlowski has shown widely throughout metro Detroit. She attended art classes at Wayne State University, Eastern Michigan University, Oakland Community College, Paint Creek Center for the Arts, and the Birmingham- Bloomfield Art Center.

Kozlowski holds a bachelor’s degree in English language and literature and a master’s degree in library and information science from Wayne State University. She has worked as a teacher and, most recently, a professional librarian/media specialist.

An avid gardener, she lives with her two tabby cats and many gigantic houseplants.

Borowski earned a bachelor’s degree in painting and sculpture at the Center for Creative Studies, Detroit, followed by a master’s degree in education at Michigan State University. Her artwork has been featured at Ritualisms, The Torpedo Factory, Target Gallery, Alexandria, Virginia, and in Broad Ideas, Galena Art Center, Illinois. She earned awards in the regional art show West of Center, and has been in international group exhibitions at The Old Lockup Gallery, England.

Locally, Borowski has exhibited at Scarab Club, Detroit Institute of Arts, Anton Art Center, Janice Charach Gallery, 555 Gallery, Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center, Crooked Tree Art Center, and Higher Arts Gallery.

KickstART Gallery & Shop, at 33304 Grand River in Farmington, is open Wednesday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Thursday, 1-8 p.m.; and Friday, 1-6 p.m.

Learn more at kickstartfarmington.org or facebook.com/kickstartfarmington.