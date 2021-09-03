New downtown gallery exhibit explores ‘Emergence’

KickstART Gallery & Shop hosts a collection of works on the theme “Emergence” through October 30.

After more than a year of uncertainty, many of us are emerging from one type of isolation or another and longing for “normalcy”. But what does it mean to emerge? What will you bring with you and what will you leave behind? Have you grown or changed, or will you emerge the same?

The gallery selected works from artists asked to consider issues like collective trauma, recovery, fear, isolation, community, togetherness, love, transition, hope.

“Emergence” artists include Mike Kroll, Rose Marie Starke, Anita Stromberg, Troy Weaver, Susan Warner, Wendi Knape, Steffanie Samuels, Ernest Carl Fackler, Leon Knapp, Celeste Roe, Madhu Oberoi, James Rodriguez, Cathy Rozenberg, Thomas Nichols, Pamela Alexander, Karla Aren, and Kathleen Troshynski.

Meet the artists during a reception held 5-8 p.m. on September 23.

Hours for the gallery at 33304 Grand River are Wednesday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Thursday, 1-8 p.m.; and Friday, 1-6 p.m. Learn more at kickstartfarmington.org or facebook.com/kickstartfarmington.