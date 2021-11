Beyond Juicery + Eatery, which recently opened in downtown Farmington, will support local nonprofit Camp Casey during a donation day held November 30, 12-5 p.m.

Camp Casey provides horseback riding programs for kids with cancer, blood disorders, and other life-threatening illnesses. Fifty percent of net sales on November 30 will support those programs.

Beyond Juicery + Eatery is located at 33317 Grand River.

Reported by Farmington Voice