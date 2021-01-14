New COVID order re-opens indoor exercise, some sports

Group exercise and non-contact sports come back into play this week under an updated Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) COVID-19 order.

The order goes into effect Saturday and runs through January 31. A ban on indoor dining originally set to expire January 15 may lift, with safety measures, on February 1.

“The efforts we have made together to protect our families, frontline workers and small business owners are working,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said during a Wednesday press conference. “While there has been a slight uptick in our percent positivity rate, our cases per million have plateaued and more hospital beds are becoming available.”

In Farmington and Farmington Hills, the number of recent COVID-19 cases tracked by Oakland County has plummeted from over 1,000 in mid-December to 455 on January 13. See what numbers in your ZIP Code look like here: FARMINGTON AREA COVID-19 NEWS & RESOURCES.

Whitmer said Michiganders should continue to mask up, wash their hands, and maintain six feet of social distancing. She also recommended those eligible get vaccinated.

“We continue to make progress in our fight against this virus, and expanding vaccination to healthcare workers, long-term care residents and staff, some essential frontline workers and those age 65 and older is bringing us closer to ending the pandemic,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, said.

Indoor residential gatherings remain limited to 10 people and two households. Families are encouraged to stay home as much as possible.