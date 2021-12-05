New city park bleachers on Farmington council agenda

Farmington officials will consider on Monday whether to replace rickety wooden bleachers at Shiawassee and Drake Parks.

In a memo with the council’s 7 p.m. meeting agenda, city manager David Murphy proposes the purchase of one aluminum bleacher for each ball field in each park, a total of seven. The cost would be covered by the city’s capital improvement millage, which voters approved in 2018.

Also on the agenda, officials will interview two applicants for the Beautification Committee and consider expanding that group from seven to nine members.

The meeting will be held at City Hall, 23600 Liberty Street. Read the full agenda here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes/City-Council/2021.aspx

Reported by Farmington Voice