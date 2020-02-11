New art by women on display in Farmington Hills

New exhibits installed in Farmington Hills galleries include art works by local women.

Small Work

The Birmingham Society of Women Painters’ unique exhibit of “Small Work,” on display through March 13 at the Costick Center Gallery, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd., features works 12 inches by 12 inches or smaller, from 32 different women artists.

“The Society has been around for more than 60 years bringing together artists of merit to further their interests,” said Exhibits Coordinator Chris Trombley. “We provide formal instruction and workspace for women painters. Today, we have a dynamic organization of over 50 artists working in diverse media.”

Artists with pieces in the exhibit include Kathy Mansen, Fran Seikaly, Shirley Gower, Marcia Tournay, Kathie Troshynski, Robbie Best, Chris Trombley, Nancy Raitt, Laura Whitesides Host, Barbara Maxson, Barbara Baker, Fran Levin, Pat Duff, Carol Vick, Rebecca Hauschild, Sherry Adams Foster, Nancy Gordon, Jan Brown, Donna Thibodeau, Jan Gongloff, Elizabeth Sylvester, Suzanne Bauman, Ev Schwartz, Lesley Kutinsky, Cindy Parsons, Susan Kwolek, Jan Filarski, Fran Wolok, Donna Kennedy, Debbie Orthner Lamson, Kathleen Montgomery, and Suzanne Kars.

Several of the artists featured in the “Small Work” exhibit have connections to Farmington Hills. Robbie Best was the 2011 Farmington Hills Artist-in-Residence, Nancy Raitt and Debbie Orthner Lamson are Farmington Hills residents, and Fran Seikaly is the long-time Oil Painting instructor on Tuesday afternoons at the Stables Art Studio at Heritage Park.

The Costick Center Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Wednesdays until 7 p.m.

Organic Fiction

Works by contemporary painter Hava Gurevich are on display at the Farmington Hills City Hall Rotating Exhibits Gallery, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd. “Organic Fiction” helps to counteract the winter gloom.

Nature serves as inspiration for Gurevich’s artwork, which features botanical, aquatic, and microscopic motifs. Eleven new paintings join the two that are part of the Public Art Program now on display at Farmington Hills City Hall.

“I am fascinated by the elegant intricacy and efficiency of patterns that repeat on both small and large scales across a variety of lifeforms, from single-cell amoebas to entire ecosystems,” said Gurevich. “Blending images from the real world and imagination, my art celebrates nature in all its beauty, chaos, and complexity.”

Gurevich’s career in the arts stretches over 25 years as an educator, gallery director, photo curator, and portfolio reviewer. After more than two decades away, she recently moved back to her hometown of Ann Arbor to focus on growing as an artist.

The exhibit runs through March 27 and is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Most of the Public Art Program artworks on loan to the City for two years are for sale. For information, call 248-473-1857.