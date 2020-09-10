New abstract art on display at Farmington Hills City Hall

“Trusting the Journey,” an exhibit of abstract paintings by artist Sam Kthar, will be on display at Farmington Hills City Hall through October 30.

The exhibit is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All visitors to City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd., must wear masks and observe social distancing.

Kthar said she hopes to bring connection and inspiration through her bold, brightly colored paintings. The exhibit showcases 21 new pieces; she also had two installed as part of the City Hall Public Art Program.

The exhibit’s theme speaks to the unplanned creative process from start to finish, using abstract expressionism.

“It represents the notion that life can throw curve balls when least expected, forcing change that leads us to evolve,” Kthar said in a press release. “Merely embracing and trusting the journey of life is essential to human existence; what may be considered a mistake or detour is actually meant to happen for us to be where we are today.”

Kthar’s paintings have been shown in Café 1923 and Hatch Gallery in Hamtramck, Buckham Gallery and Baker College in Flint, Black Box Gallery in Dearborn, and Tangent Gallery in Detroit. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Wayne State University, and a Master of Science degree in Occupational Therapy from Baker College in Flint.

The works of 63 local artists in the Public Art Program are available for purchase and on loan to the city for three years.