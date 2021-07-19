Neighborhood House reimagines fundraising gala

The Farmington/Farmington Hills Neighborhood House will host a “reimagined” fundraising gala August 21, at the Longacre House in Farmington Hills.

The nonprofit, an affiliate of the Farmington Goodfellows, provides food, financial help, and referrals for local families in need. Over the last two years, Neighborhood House has helped more than 500 clients with their rent and utility bills.

Drop in 4-6 p.m. at Longacre House, 24705 Farmington Road, to enjoy summer refreshments and honor this year’s Dick Tupper Community Service Award winner. Tupper, a former Farmington mayor and active with the Goodfellows, had the original vision for Neighborhood House as a year-round resource.

Admission to the gala is $30 per person or $60 for an individual event sponsor. Learn more at facebook.com/farmingtonareaneighborhoodhouse/.