Neighborhood House cancels gala, still offers support

Farmington/Farmington Hills Neighborhood House has cancelled its April Fundraising Gala, but continues to offer support to local families in need.

The nonprofit annually announces the winner of its Dick Tupper Community Service Award at the gala. This year, the winner will be announced on Facebook in the coming weeks and, hopefully, honored at a reception later in the year.

In a press release, board members said they anticipate increased need in the coming months, due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“As the Gala is our major yearly fundraiser, we are respectfully requesting that you continue to be either a corporate or individual sponsor of Neighborhood House,” board members wrote in a press release.

Contributions and sponsorships can be sent to: Neighborhood House c/o Pam O’Malley, 21810 River Ridge Trail, Farmington Hills, MI 48335.

Neighborhood House remains open, with office modifications. If you are a resident of Farmington or Farmington Hills, or have a child in Farmington Public Schools, and are in need of assistance with rent, utilities or food, call 248-871-2848 to make an appointment.