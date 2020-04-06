Need food? Here’s where to sign up this week

Farmington area individuals and families in need have opportunities this week to pick up food packages through two local programs.

CARES of Farmington Hills

To slow the spread of COVID-19, CARES has closed its facility and is operating a drive-up pantry by appointment only. This month’s dates are April 7, 8, 14, and 15; CARES will then close until May.

To make an appointment, call 248-474-8231, Tuesday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Phone lines are typically busy; if you can’t get through, leave a message.

CARES is open to families in Farmington, Farmington Hills, Livonia, Northville, Novi, West Bloomfield, Redford, and Southfield. Those living in other communities will find links to other resources here: caresfh.org/additional-resources/

Learn more: CARES OF FARMINGTON HILLS TO CONTINUE DRIVE-UP PANTRY

Farmington Public Schools

Parents of children ages 18 and under, or those under age 26 who have a disability, have until Tuesday, April 7, 5 p.m. to sign up for the district’s next meal distribution here: forms.gle/8E68CqErrWU5jNuo6

Each package consists of seven ready-to-eat breakfasts and seven ready-to-cook lunches. You do not need to live within Farmington Public Schools’ boundaries to receive meals, and families need not qualify for free or reduced meals to sign up.

Meals will be distributed 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at these locations:

North Farmington High School, 32900 W. 13 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills:

Pull into the parking lot near the auditorium/cafeteria – far west side of the building, and a staff member will deliver your package. Exit through the student lot and onto Raider-Way out to Farmington Road.

East Middle School, 25000 Middlebelt Rd., Farmington Hills:

Enter the staff parking lot and follow the normal student drop off line. Pull toward the east side of the building to receive your package. To exit, pull back out to the main lane leading back out to the stoplight and exit onto Middlebelt Rd.