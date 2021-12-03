Naturally Speaking: Stink bugs, lady bugs, fall clean-up

Editor’s note: Read more “Naturally Speaking” articles here: farmingtonvoice.com/author/joe-derek/

I have a few thoughts on several issues in today’s column. First, a big hello to Shane Whelan and Theresa Benton, two friends who enjoy nature.

The car and truck ads we see talk about their commitment to helping the planet, planting trees, etc. Why then does every commercial on television show their trucks and SUVs tearing up fields, streams, woodlands, mountains, sand dunes, etc.? Think about it.

Bug ‘invasions’

I have said before to be careful when some news media try to educate you on nature. Recently, I saw a piece on stink bugs invading neighborhoods. The photo they used is of a soldier bug not a stink bug. We have had a number of spined soldier bugs come down our chimney. I just take them outside.

If you have an opening in your home or garage, many critters will seek shelter to spend the winter. Caulk in most cases, solves the problem. I wish some of the uninformed news would stop scaring people with the word “invasion”. Native species of all varieties live here. Some years their numbers are higher and some years lower. The only species that invade anywhere is human.

Nature does not declare war on us. We declare war on nature around the world on a daily basis. Living with cicadas, soldier bugs, coyotes, Canada geese, etc. is many times more enjoyable then living with modern mankind. As long as they are living outdoors, what is the problem? With all the issues in our human, overpopulated polluted world, there are issues more important to be concerned with, like climate change.

Lady bugs

You many have seen bags of lady bugs for sale at local plant nurseries or on line in the spring. Do not buy them. If you release them in your yard, most fly away. If you do not use pesticides, you probably have them living on your property anyway. There are no lady bug farms that I am aware of.

I watched a nature special years ago that showed people going into caves where thousands of lady bugs spend the winter. They scrape them off the walls into containers and that is how they end up for sale. I have left messages at plant nurseries and with the media asking where they get the beetles.

No one has ever gotten back to me. The same thing with praying mantis egg cases. They are collected in the wild as far as I know. If you garden naturally, you will probably have praying mantids.

Also, do not waste money on so called “butterfly hibernation” boxes. The do not work. If anything, you will end up making a home for wasps and hornets.

Fall clean-up

When it comes to so called fall clean up in my yard, I mulch my leaves with my mower back into the lawn, compost some, or leave them lay. I have never liked neat, chemical-laden lawn. I cut some grass to make paths so I do not walk on my natural areas.

I do empty hanging baskets and some flower pots, but I always check for a butterfly chrysalid, moth cocoon, or praying mantis egg case. If you can leave dead plant stalks, etc. until spring, you provide a wintering home for many forms of nature.

I left a pile of wood chips too long one year that I was going to use on a trail around my vegetable garden. It was late October when I started to put them on the area. Some of the wood chips started to move. I did not realize that toads had moved into the pile for hibernation. I took the half dozen or so that I found and let them go back into the main pile of chips. Now I leave a small pile every year just for the toads. Always learning something new.

Another question I had was on how to get rid of moles. If you have a neat lawn, that is well watered, you may at one time or another attract moles. June beetles lay eggs in a neat lawn, which hatch into grubs, and the grubs feed on the lawn roots, which attracts the moles which eat the grubs.

Lawn has shallow roots which is why you see the mole tunnels. They are feeding tunnels. The travel tunnels are a foot or two below the surface which you never see. I won’t give any advice on getting rid of any species of our natural world. We have already destroyed too much of it. In the near future, I will discuss wild bird feeding, nature photography, and answer questions.

Get your family and friends interested in nature. There is a whole lot to learn. It can start in your own backyard. Until next time.

