Native tree and shrub sale helps CARES of Farmington Hills

A Troy company that promotes native flora and the creation of ecologically vibrant habitats will share profits from an end-of-season native tree and shrub sale with CARES of Farmington Hills.

Purchase items online at plantsforecology.com through September 11. Orders will be available for pick-up 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on September 12, at the Nature Center in Heritage Park, 24195 Farmington Road in Farmington Hills.

All items are 25 percent off, and 25 percent of profits from the sale will go to CARES, which provides a food pantry, Bridge card market, and other services for local families in need.

Learn more about the event at facebook.com/events/994140224387149/.