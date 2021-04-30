‘Mutts and Margaritas’ in Farmington raises funds for pet rescue

Happy Paws Haven Co., based in Royal Oak, will host a May 5 “Mutts and Margaritas” fundraiser in downtown Farmington.

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., activities in the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion will include pet portraits with Ruff Life Photography, including Cinco de Mayo props and collection of dog items for Penny’s Pet Pantry, a community outreach program.

Tolonen Family Pet Store will share information about the store’s May 8 grand opening.

To learn more, visit facebook.com/happypawshavenco.