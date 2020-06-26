Music returns to Farmington Farmers Market

In its second week with an expanded footprint, the Farmington Farmers Market will on June 27 welcome a few new vendors, more seasonal produce, and live music.

The market opened without its traditional “Music at the Market” feature, with an approach that stressed moving visitors quickly and safely to vendor booths. Over the past few weeks, some restrictions have been lifted and new features added – although dogs are still not allowed.

Market Street will close early Saturday morning to allow for eight vendors to set up. The expansion allows additional space for social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19. Masks are strongly recommended, and other safety measures – limited access points, marked paths, touch-free shopping, and others – remain in place. (Visit “the do’s and don’t’s” to learn more.)

This week’s featured musician, Jake McArthur, is a metro Detroit singer-songwriter. He grew up listening to his grandfather singing and started listening to blues and folk music as a teenager. Now, at 24, he regularly performs around metro Detroit.

As the season progresses, look for strawberries (which have sold out fast over the past two weeks), raspberries, cucumbers, summer squash and other fruits and vegetables. New vendors include The Color Palette, JRC Collection (pottery), and Old World Olive Oil Company.

Farmers Market hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion on Grand River in downtown Farmington. Learn more and view a market map at farmingtonfarmersmarket.com.