Music, movies and more for Farmington area seniors

Farmington area adults 50 and better can take advantage of these events and activities offered in January by the City of Farmington Hills Center for Active Adults:

Friday Ballroom-January 7, 3-6 p.m.

Enjoy ballroom dancing featuring the Mike Wolverton Band along with a delicious dinner. All levels of dance experience, couples and singles are welcome. Cost is $12, $15 for nonresidents. Register online or at the Costick front desk by December 28. Call 248-473-1830 for information.

Acoustic Coffee Café-January 10, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sit back and relax to American standards, folk, blues, and jazz featuring Steve Gilbert on vocals and guitar. No charge to enjoy the music. Purchase beverages at the Conway Cafe.

Mahjong-January 18, 10 a.m.

Looking for new and returning players. Experienced player will teach Chinese Official (Mahjong Competition Rules) version to any interested players. Call 248-473-1830 to sign up and for more information.

Friday Film-January 21, 12-3 p.m.

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, “Respect” is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice. The fee of $5 ($7 for nonresidents) includes lunch.

Karaoke-January 28, 1-3 p.m.

Come join us for karaoke and some singing fun with Zack Entertainment. Sing your favorite classics of the past or today’s newest hits. Or just come for the entertainment and light refreshments. Register ahead online or at Costick front desk, or pay at the door. Fee is $2.

Carry Out Meals

Reserve your meal and learn more by calling 248-473-1830 at least one day in advance by 11 a.m. You can order all your meals for several days or the month in advance. Pick up only from 12-12:15 p.m. Find the menu posted on the city’s website.

Senior Swimming

No reservations necessary. You must purchase a punch card: 10 Visit Pass–$15.75 resident/$24.75 non-resident; 20 Visit Pass–$31.50/$49.50. Open Swim: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2-3 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.; Water Exercise: Monday–Friday, 10-11 a.m.; Arthritis Exercise: Tuesday & Thursday, 2-3 p.m.

The Center also offers many fitness and dancing classes, clubs and support groups, computer classes and more. Find information and register online at fhgov.com/Activities/Programs/Adults-50-Better.aspx.

Reported by Farmington Voice